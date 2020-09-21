x
St. Pete Mayor Kriseman to join virtual roundtable with seniors in support of Joe Biden

The roundtable is set to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, along with local seniors in the community, will be part of a virtual roundtable in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. 

Biden for President Florida is hosting the event, called "We Know Joe" Will Stand with Seniors. The virtual roundtable is set to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT. 

A spokesperson with the campaign says local seniors will share their personal stories and talk about why they support Joe Biden. 

