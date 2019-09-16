ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 9th grader at Lakewood High School is accused of yelling out he'd "shoot up the class," leading to his arrest.

Police took the 15-year-old into custody Monday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department news release. The student's comments were reported to school resource officers, the release adds.

The student is charged with a false report of the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

"The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of our students," the release reads. "Threatening comments/posts will always be investigated and result in serious consequences."

