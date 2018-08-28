CLEARWATER, Fla. -- For two unsuspecting victims using a gym bathroom, both were captured on a camera kept hidden.

But one of them noticed and removed the camera, only to hand it over to the business manager and spark an investigation into 36-year-old Ricardo Midence.

Clearwater police say surveillance cameras at the Anytime Fitness located at 701 Cleveland St. spotted the Land O'Lakes man walking into the single-use bathroom. During the time the camera was kept there, two victims used the facility and unclothed themselves.

Police later in contact with Midence say he admitted to hiding the camera and made other incriminating statements.

Midence was arrested and charged with felony video voyeurism.

