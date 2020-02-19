LARGO, Fla. — When parts of the Tampa Bay area neared all-time high temperatures Tuesday, maybe this gator wanted in on some of the sunshine?

10News viewer Ralph Norton sent several pictures of the big reptile as it hung out near the Oak Crest mobile home park off Ulmerton Road. He estimated the alligator was 10-14 feet long.

There was a lot of interest in big guy, or gal, as Norton said people were pulling over to see it.

A fence was the only thing separating the gator from people on the sidewalk, and it would have been easy for it to wander over.

It's not known if the gator swam away or had to be removed. 10News reached out to Largo Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for comment.

