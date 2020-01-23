LARGO, Fla. — Two people were hurt after a car crashed into a building.
It happened Wednesday evening at the Largo Auto Center, located near Clearwater Largo Road and West Bay Drive.
Largo Fire Rescue says a pick-up truck swerved off the road and ran into the building. Just prior, there was a crash between an SUV and the truck.
The two people hurt are said to have minor injuries.
