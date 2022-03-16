Largo passes ordinance requiring charging stations for electric vehicles

The ordinance will apply to any new or re-development.

LARGO, Fla. — The City of Largo has passed an ordinance requiring that a limited number of electric vehicle charging stations be included in any future development.

City leaders say, by expanding charging stations, residents and workers may be more inclined to own an electric vehicle. The end result will include improved air quality, noise reduction and the fostering green economic development, according to the city.

The ordinance will apply to any new or re-development in Largo's "activity centers and multimodal corridors." Those areas contain a high concentration of offices, stores and housing.

The city says next year it hopes to adopt another ordinance that will require a small number of charging stations be built outside those areas.