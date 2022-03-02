Man dead after crossing street in front of SUV in Largo

Officers say the man may have been impaired by alcohol.

LARGO, Fla — A man is dead after he tried to cross the street after leaving a pub and was hit by an SUV, the Largo Police Department says.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say witnesses told them the man left the Dublin House Pub located in the 400 block of Seminole Boulevard and tried to cross the street.

A Chevy Suburban driving in the middle northbound lane on Seminole Boulevard didn't see the man and hit him, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor with the SUV driver. However, they say the man who was hit may have been impaired by alcohol.