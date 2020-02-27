LARGO, Fla — Largo police are investigating a double homicide that happened Thursday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest for reports of a man with a weapon.

When officers arrived, a man told them that his son was inside the home attacking the man's wife and stepdaughter with a knife.

Officers found Wiley Mackenzie, 49, inside the home and arrested him.

Officers found Wiley's mother dead and his stepsister with life-threatening injuries. The stepsister died at the hospital.

Mackenzie was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

The names of the women killed have not been released.



