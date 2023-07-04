Largo police: Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into BMW

A Nissan Altima, driving south in the turn lane on 113th Street, hit a BMW 535i traveling north with the right of way, police say.

LARGO, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he crashed his sedan into a BMW on Tuesday morning in Largo, a news release from the Largo Police Department explains.

Officers with the traffic homicide unit responded at 8:43 a.m. to the intersection of N 130th Avenue and 113th Street on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Nissan Altima, driving south in the turn lane on 113th Street, hit a BMW 535i traveling north with the right of way, police say.

"The driver of the Nissan was determined to be the at-fault driver of this crash, as they did not yield to the BMW when they made their eastbound turn onto 130th Ave N," the agency explains in the release.

The driver of the BMW had minor injuries and signed a medical refusal on scene of the crash. The Nissan driver was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Officers say it didn't seem like the Nissan driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.