NFL player returns to Largo for 'last childhood dream'

For Marcus Paschal, the journey to Largo is full circle.

LARGO, Fla. — On the sidelines at Largo High School, head football coach Marcus Paschal is part drill sergeant, part life coach.

“I’m very intense. Yes, we’re working to create good football players, but I’m trying to create better young men," Paschal said. "‘Cause I tell each and every one of them, one of these days you’re gonna be a dad, you’re gonna be a husband.”

For Paschal, the journey to Largo is full circle. He was a standout player for the Largo Packers, a starting safety for the Iowa Hawkeyes and then the Baltimore Ravens before returning to the sidelines at Largo High.

“Full circle. This is my last childhood dream,” Paschal said.

For Paschal’s players, Largo High is a field of dreams, especially for Under Armour All-American linebacker Adarius Hayes.

“They call me Hit Man. I’m a beast on the football field,” said the four-star recruit. The 6-foot, 4-inch senior had 24 offers.

“Florida State, Maryland, Iowa, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, University of Kentucky,” said Hayes, who has committed to the University of Florida. He is also committed to Coach Paschal.

“I just look at him as a father. He’s great. He’s one of those coaches that he’ll wrap his arm around you and everything,” Hayes said.

Not all the players are destined for Division One football. Paschal displays a framed newspaper article that emphasizes his philosophy that his coaching is deeper than the game.

“I’d rather go 6 and 4 instilling some good goals in these kids and being able to send them off to college then go 10 and 0 and don’t send anybody to the next level,” Paschal said.

During a September practice, Paschal was all smiles as he oversaw drills in 90-degree heat.

“I’m different — and I’m wired differently than a lot of these high school coaches around here. Largo High can’t do anything for Marcus Paschal," he said. "I’m here to give back and pour into them to help change their life because I know what the game of football did for me and my family.

"I’m trying to be that role model, not just on the field. I can say go look at my name in the hall of fame, but also being married 13 years, 20 years with my wife, three kids. You can do it the right way as well.”

Football practice is a family affair for Paschal. His two sons and daughter are on the sidelines. Mikayla, 16, is the star of the Largo Lady Packers basketball team and dubbed, “The Double-Double Princess.” She averages close to 21 points a game.

Mikayla says her dad combines passion with purpose: “He’s passionate. He loves coaching.”

While the Paschal family dreams big, Marcus says his dream has already come true.