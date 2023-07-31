Hotel evacuated following fire in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — A hotel in Largo was evacuated Monday morning after reports of a fire.
The fire was reported at the Home2 Suites by Hilton on Ulmerton Road in Largo. When Sky 10 flew over the area, a large response from local fire crews could be seen.
Cews with 10 Tampa Bay saw hotel guests outside the building around 6:30 a.m. Shortly before 7 a.m., it appears people are slowly being able to return inside.
10 Tampa Bay's Jenny Dean spoke with several people outside the hotel who said they heard fire alarms go off around 5 a.m. Guests were evacuated.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Largo fire officials for information about this fire. So far, authorities have not said what caused the fire.
Additionally, it is not known if anyone was hurt.