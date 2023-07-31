Hotel evacuated following fire in Largo

Few details are known at this time.

LARGO, Fla. — A hotel in Largo was evacuated Monday morning after reports of a fire.

The fire was reported at the Home2 Suites by Hilton on Ulmerton Road in Largo. When Sky 10 flew over the area, a large response from local fire crews could be seen.

Cews with 10 Tampa Bay saw hotel guests outside the building around 6:30 a.m. Shortly before 7 a.m., it appears people are slowly being able to return inside.

10 Tampa Bay's Jenny Dean spoke with several people outside the hotel who said they heard fire alarms go off around 5 a.m. Guests were evacuated.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Largo fire officials for information about this fire. So far, authorities have not said what caused the fire.