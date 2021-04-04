x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Police searching for man wanted for alleged statutory rape of child younger than 16

Officers say there is an active warrant for his arrest and they don't know where he is.
Credit: Largo Police Department

Have you seen Milton? Largo police are searching for a man they say is wanted for lewd or lascivious battery of a child younger than 16-years-old. 

Officers say they have an active warrant for 32-year-old Milton Smiley's arrest. And, they don't know where he is. 

Anyone with information on where Smiley is, contact Largo Police Detective J. Berard at 727-587-6730. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter