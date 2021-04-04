Police searching for man wanted for alleged statutory rape of child younger than 16

Officers say there is an active warrant for his arrest and they don't know where he is.

Have you seen Milton? Largo police are searching for a man they say is wanted for lewd or lascivious battery of a child younger than 16-years-old.

Officers say they have an active warrant for 32-year-old Milton Smiley's arrest. And, they don't know where he is.

Anyone with information on where Smiley is, contact Largo Police Detective J. Berard at 727-587-6730.

