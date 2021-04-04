Police searching for man wanted for alleged statutory rape of child younger than 16

Have you seen Milton? Largo police are searching for a man they say is wanted for lewd or lascivious battery of a child younger than 16-years-old.
Officers say they have an active warrant for 32-year-old Milton Smiley's arrest. And, they don't know where he is.
Anyone with information on where Smiley is, contact Largo Police Detective J. Berard at 727-587-6730.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
