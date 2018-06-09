LARGO, Fla. -- If you’ve ever attended a Clearwater Threshers game, it’s likely you’ve been greeted by Dirk Howard’s smile.

“I did the concession stand for six (years) but then they promoted me,” said Howard, who turns 39 on Tuesday.

For ten years, Howard has been working at the ballpark that is home to the Threshers and Philadelphia Phillies during spring training. He handles tickets at the door and greets fans.

Photos: Bobby Lewis | 10News

For a baseball fanatic, it’s the perfect place to work.

“I love it,” he said.

The only thing that may top a day at the ballpark is a moment on the pitcher’s mound. Howard, thanks to friends at Help Us Gather, will get that experience on Monday, September 10.

“I am not a baseball expert whatsoever, but Dirk has actually been teaching me this morning and I’m already improving,” said Nicole Barre, Dirk’s pitching practice partner Thursday morning. “I cannot wait to see him out there with all the eyes on him. He’s going to do great.”

The two stood in the open field at Largo Central Park for nearly an hour tossing a baseball back and forth. They marked off 60 feet, 6 inches – the distance Howard will need to cover with his fastball Monday night.

He’ll be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game.

“He is such a fanatic when it comes to the baseball team here,” said his mother, Cindi Howard. “He loves them.”

The love for the game was shared with Dirk’s dad, Rick. He died September 20, 2017, after a nearly decade-long fight with breast cancer.

Photos: Bobby Lewis | 10News

The two went to see the Rays play “five or six times per season," Cindi said.

“I’m doing this for my dad,” Dirk said.

Dirk has not been to Tropicana Field since his dad died. Monday’s first pitch will come just ten days shy of the one-year anniversary of Rick’s death.

“I don’t think he ever thought he’d have the opportunity to do that,” Cindi said.

Dirk has Cerebral Palsy. He is part of the Help Us Gather non-profit group, which attempts to gather folks with special needs in social situations. They already have a cheering section in the works for Dirk’s first pitch.

Photos: Bobby Lewis | 10News

This opportunity is the perfect way to honor a father.

“He was a great man, great dad, really respected in the community,” Cindi said of Rick. “Very special. I think (Dirk’s) going to remember this the rest of his life.”

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Indians Monday night at 7:10 p.m.

