LARGO, Fla. — Quinne Darkover was headed home early Saturday morning, driving north on Starkey Road, when a set of headlights appeared in front of him.

“When I saw the lights I wasn’t sure that it was in my lane,” Darkover said.

But with just seconds before being hit, that’s when Darkover says it finally hit him what he was seeing.

“As it got closer it was like 'uh oh,’” he said.

The entire collision was captured on Darkover’s dash camera.

The video shows Darkover calmly slowing his vehicle to a stop just as the car driving toward him veers right, clipping the front left side of Darkover’s vehicle.

“Then he kept on going,” he said. “He hit the gas and kept on going in the wrong lane still.”

Darkover says he didn’t try getting out of the way because another car was driving in the lane next to him.

Just glad to have video evidence, Darkover says investing in a dash camera three years ago has paid off.

"The roads have just gotten so crazy,” he said. “You drive past car wrecks all the time and you always have to wonder, OK this guy's telling this story, that guy's telling that story, well if I have a dash cam I don't have to tell a story it's right there.”

The video was enough to help police determine the car that hit Darkover was a black Chevrolet Camaro. Now the search is on for the driver who was behind the wheel.

Anyone with information can call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or dial *347.

