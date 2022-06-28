Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pickup trailer in Largo, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Largo.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 19 N at the Whitney Road overpass.
"The motorcycle made a lane change from the right lane to the middle lane without checking if traffic was clear," police wrote in a statement.
In doing so, investigators say the motorcyclist crashed into a trailer being hauled by a passing Ford pickup truck. The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose control and hit a cement barrier wall.
The individual was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
The highway was temporarily closed while police launched an investigation into the deadly crash. It has since reopened.