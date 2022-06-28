Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pickup trailer in Largo, police say

Emergency crews took the rider to the hospital but could not save the person's life.

LARGO, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Largo.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 19 N at the Whitney Road overpass.

"The motorcycle made a lane change from the right lane to the middle lane without checking if traffic was clear," police wrote in a statement.

In doing so, investigators say the motorcyclist crashed into a trailer being hauled by a passing Ford pickup truck. The impact caused the motorcyclist to lose control and hit a cement barrier wall.

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.