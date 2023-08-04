Man charged with murder for girlfriend's stabbing death in Largo

The man reportedly said his girlfriend stabbed herself to death, but police say something didn't add up.

LARGO, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges including murder and evidence tampering after telling police his girlfriend had killed herself, the Largo Police Department said in a release.

Police said they were called Thursday to an apartment at Sommerset Apartments on Vonn Road after 38-year-old Christopher Myers reported he had just come home and found his girlfriend dead. She had stabbed herself multiple times, Myers reportedly told police.

However, when police arrived, they quickly figured out Myers' account of how his girlfriend had died wasn't true, the release explained.

Detectives said it was "evident" from her fatal wounds she didn't stab herself. And, it was clear there had been a "violent altercation" between the woman and Myers, detectives added.

Because of these findings, detectives said they had probable cause to charge Myers with first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and violation of probation.