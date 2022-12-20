x
Pinellas County

Police: Man kills girlfriend as she sleeps before turning gun on himself in Largo mobile home park

Police said the woman's friends and family said she was planning on leaving her boyfriend.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

LARGO, Fla. — A man shot and killed his girlfriend as she slept Monday before turning the gun on himself at a Largo mobile home park, police said.

Officers with the Largo Police Department said they were called around 3:18 p.m. Monday to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park about the death of two people. 

Police said their investigation revealed 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez shot and killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, while she was sleeping in bed. 

Ortiz Gomez then turned the gun on himself and died, according to the department.

A family member reportedly found the two people dead in the home and called authorities. 

Police said Ortiz Gomez and Colon reportedly had a "tumultuous relationship." Friends and family told police Colon was planning on leaving Ortiz Gomez before her death, a press release stated. 

Officers said the investigation is still active and ongoing. 

