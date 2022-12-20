Police: Man kills girlfriend as she sleeps before turning gun on himself in Largo mobile home park

LARGO, Fla. — A man shot and killed his girlfriend as she slept Monday before turning the gun on himself at a Largo mobile home park, police said.
Officers with the Largo Police Department said they were called around 3:18 p.m. Monday to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park about the death of two people.
Police said their investigation revealed 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez shot and killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, while she was sleeping in bed.
Ortiz Gomez then turned the gun on himself and died, according to the department.
A family member reportedly found the two people dead in the home and called authorities.
Police said Ortiz Gomez and Colon reportedly had a "tumultuous relationship." Friends and family told police Colon was planning on leaving Ortiz Gomez before her death, a press release stated.
Officers said the investigation is still active and ongoing.