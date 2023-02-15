Largo native earns Junior Sailor of the Year award

Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jacob A. De La Pena was nominated by his leading chief petty officer, according to a news release.

LARGO, Fla. — A sailor from Largo was named Junior Sailor of the Year after going up against three other nominees.

Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jacob A. De La Pena was nominated by his leading chief petty officer, according to a news release.

“He called me one day and said, ‘Hey, I think you would be a good candidate for 'Junior Sailor of the Year,’ and I was like, 'say less,'” De La Pena said. “Sounds good to me! Let's do it.”

De La Pena joined the Navy in 2015, the news release said. He served with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, in Norfolk, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, in San Diego, before reporting to RTC.

He earned the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist and Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualifications, the Navy detailed.

“I'm always pushing to do more, and just striving to do whatever I can to stay ahead,” De La Pena said. “I think that's a big part of it, and I always stay motivated.”

While accepting the award, De La Pena thanked his mentors and teammates for helping him and his wife for their support, the news release noted. He also spoke about continuing to grow as a sailor.