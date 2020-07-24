x
Police identify woman shot, killed by police during standoff in Largo

Deborah White, 49, was killed on Wednesday.

LARGO, Fla. — Largo police have identified the woman shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

Police said they responded to the St. Pete Auto Auction around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after getting reports about a woman with a gun in the parking lot. The auto action is across the street from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. 

When officers arrived, police said they were fired upon and a police cruiser's windshield was hit by a bullet. 

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

According to police, White ran southbound on a frontage road and officers followed while she continued to fire the gun at them. Officers fired back and hit her, police said.

White received first aid at the scene and then was taken to Northside Hospital where she died.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate.

