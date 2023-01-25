Largo police chief announces retirement after 33 years

Deputy Chief Mike Loux will take over as chief starting in June.

LARGO, Fla. — Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad is retiring after 33 years on the force.

The department shared the news on Wednesday, adding that Undestad will stay on as chief until June 2.

With more than three decades of experience, Undestad has led the agency for the past nine years.

He leaves a legacy of leading through strategic policing, community relationships and empowering leadership at all levels, according to the department.

"The Largo Police Department is known as an example of progressive and professional law enforcement by providing superior services to the community," a news release reads.

Largo City Manager Henry Schubert will appoint Deputy Chief Mike Loux as chief on June 3.

"This decision was made due to the excellent quality of existing leadership within the Police Department," the release said.

Loux started in law enforcement as a telecommunication in 1992 before becoming a police officer in 1995. He has served as deputy chief since 2017.

The future police chief has extensive training, having graduated from the 228th Session of the FBI National Academy and having served as an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Loux has a master's degree from Bethel University and is a member of multiple police chief's associations at the local and international levels.