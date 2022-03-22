Raw video shows pickup truck plow into police cruiser during traffic stop

The officer was not hurt.

LARGO, Fla. — A Largo police officer is lucky to be alive after a terrifying crash along US-19.

The officer was wrapping up a traffic stop when a driver plowed into his patrol car. As the officer walked back toward his cruiser, dash camera video showed an F-250 slam into the backside.

"Thankfully, the officer was not injured, however, the patrol car and truck were severely damaged," the Largo Police Department wrote in a Facebook post explaining the situation.

Investigators say Hilario Gonzalez Perez was driving the truck at the time of the crash, which happened Monday night. Police say his blood-alcohol level was .16. He was arrested and charged with DUI.