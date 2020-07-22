Police: Woman shot, killed by officers after firing gun at them

LARGO, Fla. —
Largo police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to the St. Pete Auto Auction around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after getting reports about a woman with a gun in the parking lot. The auto action is across the street from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
When officers arrived, police said they were fired upon and a police cruiser's windshield was hit by a bullet.
According to police, the woman ran southbound on a frontage road and officers followed while she continued to fire the gun at them. Officers fired back and hit her, police said.
The woman received first aid at the scene and then was taken to Northside Hospital where she died.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
The name of the woman shot has not been released.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate.
