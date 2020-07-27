Largo police looking for alleged robber

People are asked to give police a call if they know anything.

LARGO, Md. — The search is on for a man and a car suspected to be involved in a robbery late last week.

It happened before noon Friday at the Largo Mall shopping complex on Ulmerton Road at Seminole Boulevard, according to a news release.

Police said the man wanted is described as a thin person wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants and a black cotton style surgical mask.

The car is believed to be an early 2000s model beige sedan that had right-front end damage, no hubcaps, no license plate and a small white square sticker on the left-rear bumper. There are vertical black lines on the passenger rear door, Largo police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Moore at 727-586-7478.

