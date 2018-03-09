LARGO, Fla. – A Largo Police Department spokesperson said investigators are searching two specific areas for the last known location of a missing 2-year-old boy Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Jordan Belliveau on Sunday morning. Investigators are searching the area near Belliveau’s mother’s apartment at 3660 East Bay Drive in Largo.

Police have released a sketch of a suspect Monday afternoon in the disappearance of the two-year-old boy that caused an Amber Alert.

The suspect is described as a 26-year-old black male who identified himself as 'Antwan' and had gold teeth and dreadlocks. He was wearing black basketball shorts and a white tank top.

Police are asking residents along East Bay Dr. corridor between Belcher Rd. and Missouri Ave. for any potential surveillance video of the suspect above between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We have the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive team out looking through that pond for us just to make sure there’s nothing suspicious in that pond, or anything that may help us find him,” said Largo police spokesperson Stephen Slaughter. “We’re going to do the same thing through different waterways down the way.

WANTED: Sketch of man named Antwan believed to have taken 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau is released along with his car. @LargoPD asks for help from the public & businesses any surveillance video near E. Bay Dr./Belcher Rd on 9/1 & 9/2 would be helpful @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/DfvPKL78nF — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) September 3, 2018

“Unfortunately, it’s Florida. We have a lot of ponds, we have a lot of streams, we have a lot of different areas of water, and a small toddler can find his way in there pretty easily. So, we want to make sure we look at those.”

#MISSING: Jordan Belliveau, 2, last seen Sat. evening walking w/ mother on East Bay Drive near Belcher Rd.



Man offered them ride. Mom claims during ride she was knock out & when she came to in Largo Central Park she was alone, Jordan was gone. @10NewsWTSP https://t.co/FW28QfjZt4 pic.twitter.com/BdByiV8dEf — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) September 3, 2018

Police said Belliveau and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road to a friend's place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offed a ride by a person they didn't know. The person said his name was Antwan.

The mother told police that once they were in the white Toyota Camry, she was struck on the face and lost consciousness, police said. When she woke up, it was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and she was in a wooded area in Largo Central Park without the child.

Investigators searched the area but Belliveau was not found. Surveillance video confirmed the mother's location when she walked to Largo Central Park. She needed medical help and was sent to be treated at Bayfront Hospital.

The mother told investigators she got into the car because Belliveau was too heavy to carry to their destination. Slaughter said that Belliveau's mother did not know the suspect.

Largo police said the mother is being cooperative with the investigation.

Slaughter said investigators are using a dive team and K-9s to search two areas where the mother said was Belliveau was last seen.

Earlier Monday, Largo police released a picture of the 2010 White Toyota Camry that Belliveau could be traveling in with a man named Antwan. The suspected Camry has a white grill and dark-tinted windows, Largo police said.

Investigators believe the Camry could have rosary beads hanging from the rearview mirror and a black ice air freshener.

“We’re asking the public if you have any information where you’ve seen this child, where you have seen this vehicle with a child matching that description, to please give us a call. We would love to have that tip,” Slaughter said. “To anybody that may know the whereabouts of Jordan [Belliveau], we urge to please, just take him to a safe place.”

Slaughter said safe places include local fire stations or even a library.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

