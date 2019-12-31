LARGO, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a crash in Largo.

It happened Monday evening in the area of East Bay Drive and Starkey Road, according to the Largo Police Department.

The eastbound lanes are closed at this time.

More information is expected soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter