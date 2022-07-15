Largo police search for missing 91-year-old man

Gene Curry left his home in Largo leaving behind a note that said he wanted to travel and "take care of a few things," police explain.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old man last seen leaving his home back in June.

On June 29, Gene Curry left his home in Largo leaving behind a note that said he wanted to travel and "take care of a few things," police explained in a news release.

Curry reportedly also wrote he didn't know when he would come back but would contact his wife when he was finished with his travels.

As the weeks passed, Curry hasn't been in contact with his wife.

Police the 91-year-old has turned off his cellphone and no one knows where he is. His last known location was in the Safety Harbor area.

The missing man is believed to be in good health, the police department explains.