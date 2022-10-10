Largo police giving out steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners amid rise of auto thefts

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department will be giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai car owners after a recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai cars.
There is a limited supply of locks and they are only available for 2021 or older Hyundai models, the police department said in a news release Monday.
Hyundai drivers can get their free steering wheel locks at the police department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day during the week located at 201 Highland Ave. N.
Those who want a lock must show proof of ownership of a Hyundai car, such as car registration.
Police recommended the following tips to drivers to help prevent getting their car stolen:
- Lock your doors
- Remove all valuables from your car
- Beware of your surroundings when you park and get off of your car