Largo police giving out steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners amid rise of auto thefts

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department will be giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai car owners after a recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai cars.

There is a limited supply of locks and they are only available for 2021 or older Hyundai models, the police department said in a news release Monday.

Hyundai drivers can get their free steering wheel locks at the police department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day during the week located at 201 Highland Ave. N.

Those who want a lock must show proof of ownership of a Hyundai car, such as car registration.

Police recommended the following tips to drivers to help prevent getting their car stolen: