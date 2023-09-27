At least 2 people hurt in shooting at Largo auto repair shop

Police say they responded to a call of an active shooting at the business.

LARGO, Fla. — At least two people were hurt following a shooting Wednesday morning at an auto repair shop on Belcher Road, according to police.

Aerial video from Sky 10 shows a large police presence at Stout's Auto Service, a business located at 1801 S. Belcher Road, just north of Ulmerton Road.

Officers responded to what they say was an active shooting call at the auto shop. The scene remains active at this time.

The extent of the two individuals' injuries is not yet known.