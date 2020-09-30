2 women shot in Largo after argument turns violent

LARGO, Fla. — An argument turned violent early Wednesday morning in Largo, ending with two people shot.
It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Imperial Palms Court.
Largo police say they found two females with gunshot wounds after what was described as a domestic disturbance. Both people were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
One of the women shot, a 34-year-old, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. The case remains under investigation.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
- Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard
- How to watch the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the first presidential debate
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter