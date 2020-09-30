2 women shot in Largo after argument turns violent

One of the individuals has been charged with aggravated battery.

LARGO, Fla. — An argument turned violent early Wednesday morning in Largo, ending with two people shot.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Imperial Palms Court.

Largo police say they found two females with gunshot wounds after what was described as a domestic disturbance. Both people were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

One of the women shot, a 34-year-old, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. The case remains under investigation.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

What other people are reading right now:

