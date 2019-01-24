LARGO, Fla. — The Largo City Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a ban on single-use plastics on city property.

The new law goes into effect July 1 after a 4-1 vote Tuesday night.

The ban makes Styrofoam, plastic plates, plastic cups and plastic straws illegal on city property and at city functions.

St. Petersburg voted to ban single-use plastic straws by food service establishments. The St. Petersburg ban takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020. The city of St. Petersburg is also considering with a proposed ordinance that would establish a fee for using single-use shopping bags.

