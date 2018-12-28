A 25-year-old Largo woman is accused of leaving two cats in an empty apartment for weeks, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, Taylor Lynn Gossard abandoned her apartment and left the cats behind. An eviction notice was found on the door dated Dec. 3.

Neighbors said they had not seen Gossard for nearly a month, deputies said.

Inside the apartment, a small bag of cat food was found, and it apparently had been ripped open for the animals. It appeared the cats had eaten the food as well as part of the bag.

There was no water left for the cats, deputies said.

From the amount of excrement in the apartment, officials estimate they had been abandoned for up to three weeks.

Gossard has been charged with animal cruelty, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $4,300.

