LARGO, Fla. -- A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with domestic battery after police said she stabbed her boyfriend with a metal fork.

According to Largo Police, Nicholas Resh was upset by the loud noise his girlfriend, Lisa Alward, was making while she was mixing salad dressing in a bag of salad.

Police said the two bought the salads at Publix during a buy one, get one free deal.

Police said the two got into an argument and Alward stabbed Resh several times with her fork. The report said Resh had several fork marks on his head and right elbow.

