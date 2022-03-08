Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home

There were no reported injuries to the homeowner.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say.

The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.

"I heard a bolt of lightning and I was kind of shaken up by it because things fell off the wall while that happened," Heidi Gray said. "I was walking around inspecting but it was during a thunderstorm so I couldn't really go outside and see if there was a tree hit."

Gray said she saw smoke coming out of one of the bathroom vents in the home and left.

So far, Gray said only two of the three cats made it out of the home with her and the other cat ran elsewhere and has not yet been found.

When Oldsmar Fire Rescue arrived at the home, the homeowner said they immediately began to put the fire out.

"They (fire rescue) were at the house for about an hour putting out the fire and then they put a trap to cover the hole on the roof," Gray said. "They also had to tear down walls and ceilings, so evidently the attic was in flames."