Clearwater Hispanic youth advocate invited as virtual guest to Biden's presidential address

She will be attending as U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist's guest.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — While the coronavirus pandemic is keeping President Joe Biden's first address to Congress an invite-only affair, a local Hispanic youth advocate is being invited to attend virtually.

According to Rep. Charlie Crist's office, he has invited Kristy Padilla, who is the coordinator of youth programs at the Hispanic Outreach Center, to be his virtual guest.

Through her work, Padilla advocated for Hispanic students who have been "impacted disproportionately by the COVID-19 pandemic" and benefit from things like expanded student meal assistance, SNAP benefits, child tax credits, and stimulus payments.

"I'm grateful to the Hispanic Outreach Center and Floridians like Kristy Padilla, a community advocate who has been working tirelessly to help Hispanic students and families who've suffered disproportionately during this pandemic access the resources they need to survive and thrive," Crist said.

Padilla thanked Biden and Crist for their work related to helping provide resources back to communities heavily impacted by the pandemic. The youth advocate added that the resources are coming at a time when the Hispanic community continues to see devastating impacts due to the virus.

"I have seen firsthand how children and families have struggled since this pandemic began. Florida's Hispanic Community has seen higher infection rates than the rest of the state, and even higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. The impact of this ongoing tragedy on our young children and students is devastating," Padilla said.

Biden's presidential address is both his first speech to a joint session of Congress and comes as the president completes his 100 days in office.