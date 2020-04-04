ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are being felt by businesses in our area.

One local coffee shop had to make the tough choice to temporarily close its doors, but the owner of Black Crow says she’ll still be busy in their kitchen -- just not baking for their usual customers.

"We decided to put the breaks on for maybe a couple of weeks, we’re trying to respect the community and our staff," Deana Hawk said.

Hawk says they’re just doing their best to keep up with new regulations and CDC guidelines, but she doesn’t want her ingredients or kitchen to go to waste. When one of her regulars told her how sad she was that she couldn’t go see her mom and grandma in their retirement home, Hawk got an idea of how to best utilize Black Crow.

"So I thought, well my doors are closed, I have an oven, I can bake, so we decided to do a drop and go at certain locations that we called, so that may be an older person in a retirement home," Hawk said.

She plans on passing out around 600 of the shop's muffins and apple fritters, and she hopes through all the bad news, anxiety, and loneliness so many of us are dealing with right now, she might be able to sweeten someone’s day.

"You have to find the silver lining. We’re all on this same ride together," she said.

She hopes other people see what she’s doing and are inspired to give back to their communities, too. You can find ways to help out people in the service industry who are out of work here: stpetevirutaltipjar.com.

