ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hours after Michael Drejka was arrested and charged with manslaughter for a deadly Clearwater shooting over a parking space, 10News' Katie McCall spoke with defense attorney Todd Foster for some legal analysis of the case.

Foster, also a former prosecutor, said what he expects to happen next is the lawyer for the accused will file a motion to dismiss the charge based on 'stand your ground' immunity.

Foster also walked us through some of the details of the incident, the backlash over the refusal to initially arrest and charge Drejka after the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton and how the 'stand your ground' law could be brought up in this case.

Watch the full Q&A below.

