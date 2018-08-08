ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They sacrificed to serve our country and carry with them a lifetime's worth of stories.

Sixteen million Americans served during World War II. Today, just about 500,000 are still alive, according to the National WWII Museum.

But as a generation of Americans who served is sadly disappearing, there's something unique being done to make sure their stories don't disappear, too.

Their first-hand accounts of war are getting the first-class treatment to ensure they're still around to be shared with future generations.

"I was in the armored infantry, wounded two times," said World War II Army veteran Calvin Cardieri. "Once in Normandy and the second time in the Argon forest—the Battle of the Bulge."

World War II U.S. Army veteran Calvin Cardieri (courtesy photo)

Cardieri, 94, is one of a handful of local veterans to be recently interviewed for the Veterans History Project, a national initiative to collect and preserve the accounts of American war veterans in the Library of Congress. The Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay and Suncoast Hospice teamed up to facilitate the project locally.

"I was drafted in 1942 at the age of 19," he said, recalling his two years in the service during which he received two Purple Hearts.

"This way they know what war is like, what we go through," Cardieri said. "But it was all for my country."

World War II Navy veteran James Donegan was a senior in high school when he was drafted. He served three years in the south Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Libra.

One of his worst memories is being stuck on a supply ship just offshore of Iwo Jima as the battle unfolded.

"We couldn’t do anything," Donegan said. "It makes me feel guilty to this day because what we’d lose, 8,000 guys there."

He said his grandson talked him into sharing his story.

"You know this service thing is the most memorable thing to ever happen to me, you never forget it," Donegan said. "There’s a high price to pay for our living and our freedom. I think it’s a good thing to remind people."

World War II U.S. Navy veteran James Donegan (courtesy photo)

Suncoast Hospice started offering its patients the opportunity to share their stories for the project six years ago. Last year, they teamed up with the Veterans Art Center Tampa Bay to open it up to more local veterans. More than 70 veterans have been interviewed to date.

"There’s really a limited moment in time to capture these stories and oral history is, unfortunately, a dying art," said Melissa More, the director of volunteer service at Suncoast Hospice. "Not everyone is sharing their stories and it’s not getting passed down from generation to generation."

More said the entire experience has proved to be a cathartic activity for those taking part, giving them the chance to remember and reflect.

"It’s going to be in the Library of Congress," More said. "I love to tell them their stories are the fabric of American history."

Congress created the Veterans History Project in 2000. The project is open to all American war veterans. Those interested in participating can click here for more information.

You can search the massive database of accounts here.

