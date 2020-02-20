ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Keep Saint Petersburg Local is proud to bring back Localtopia to Williams Park for its seventh year.

Localtopia is St. Pete’s largest "Community Celebration of All Things Local." It showcases more than 250 independent businesses and community organizations on Saturday.

New this year, Localtopia is expanding down 3rd Street by one more city block allowing for even more vendors.

The event is free.

LOCALTOPIA FEATURES:

● MAKERS & MERCHANTS: Art & Handcrafted Goods, Artisanal + Plant-Based Food & Beverages, Body/Self-Care, Books, Clothing & Accessories, Home Decor, Jewelry, Pet, Plants & Plant-Based Products, Vintage, Vinyl & Much More!

● VILLAGES: Arts Village | Family Village | Health & Wellness Village | #AllThingsPlants Village

● EAT, DRINK & PLAY LOCAL:

4th Street: Food Truck Rally Alley

2nd Avenue: Restaurant Row + Beer Truck + Local Breweries Pouring Their Own Brews + Games

● 3RD STREET: Boutiques | Vendors on Wheels | DJ | Literary Corner | Skate | Street Fun

● LIVE LOCAL MUSIC on the Williams Park Bandstand + NEW

SECOND Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Street Stage on 3rd Street

● ENGAGING ACTIVITIES for All Ages, Free Demos & Crafts, “Biggest Local Raffle,” Live Screen Printing, Photo Booth and More Surprises!

Localtopia is also looking for volunteers.

