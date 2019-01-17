ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man says he was hurt in an accident while riding with a Lyft driver nearly two weeks ago, but the ride-sharing company isn't sharing insurance information, adding financial pain to his physical injuries.

Cameron Decker made the accusations in a Facebook post.

Decker says he was in a crash on Jan. 6, but the driver left the scene without calling police or paramedics.

Afterward, he started feeling pain, so he got medical attention.

He says he has requested certified insurance information from Lyft, but has not gotten a response. Without the insurance information, Decker says he cannot get pre-settlement funding to pay his bills.

"If my Lyft driver didn’t take off from the scene of the accident and leave me stranded without calling for the police and paramedics this would be a much different situation," Decker wrote. "I would have gotten his insurance information which he is required to carry PIP for up to a million dollars of coverage for his passengers.

"I wouldn’t have to be going through this large corporation Lyft and their large insurance team. I’d be getting more immediate help because I’d have a direct insurance policy to deal with."

Spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez of the St. Petersburg Police Department said there was a civil report filed but could not confirm there was an accident because there was no accident scene when officers arrived.

Fernandez said Decker reported the Lyft vehicle he was in was in a fender bender with another car and that the drivers exchanged insurance information.

Kaelan Richards, senior manager of safety and policy communications for Lyft, sent the following statement:

"The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. We have been in touch with both the driver and passenger involved to offer our support, and we stand ready to assist with any law enforcement investigation. Lyft's insurance carrier has been notified about the incident, and an adjuster has been assigned to assist with the claims process."

Decker wrote he shared his story on Facebook hoping "to light a fire under Lyft and their insurance team."

"All I need is the damn insurance policy so I can get temporary financial help to cover my expenses so I can rest and get better. But instead I’m worried about how I’m going to make ends meet on top of my injuries and having to go to treatments all week long."

