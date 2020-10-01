MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at a home on Madeira Beach.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Miramar Avenue early Friday morning for a call about an armed person. The sheriff's office said it turned into a death investigation.

One person is dead and another person has been taken to the hospital, according to investigators.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter