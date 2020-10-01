MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at a home on Madeira Beach.
Deputies said they responded to a home on Miramar Avenue early Friday morning for a call about an armed person. The sheriff's office said it turned into a death investigation.
One person is dead and another person has been taken to the hospital, according to investigators.
No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian on Bayshore Boulevard charged
- 'Devil horns' sunrise photo is leaving the internet in awe
- Toilet paper robot will deliver a fresh roll when you're stranded
- Bill would ban people under 21 from having cellphones
- Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on the way to work
- FDOT to install suicide prevention barrier on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- House votes to restrict President Trump's power to strike Iran
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter