Waterspout spotted near Madeira Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Here's something that'll wake you up if caught on the beach this morning.
A couple of pop-up showers and storms along the Pinellas County coastline spurred this waterspout Monday not far from Madeira Beach, Florida.
There are two types of waterspouts, according to NOAA. One is a fair-weather waterspout, which someone might see hanging off a cloud on an otherwise partly cloudy day. Another is a tornadic waterspout, though there are no reports this one moved onshore to become an actual tornado.
A few more isolated showers and storms are forecast to develop along the coast through midday before more scattered storms develop and push inland, according to 10 Tampa Bay meteorologist Grant Gilmore.