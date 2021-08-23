Waterspout spotted near Madeira Beach

Some more pop-up showers and storms are forecast Monday.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Here's something that'll wake you up if caught on the beach this morning.

A couple of pop-up showers and storms along the Pinellas County coastline spurred this waterspout Monday not far from Madeira Beach, Florida.

There are two types of waterspouts, according to NOAA. One is a fair-weather waterspout, which someone might see hanging off a cloud on an otherwise partly cloudy day. Another is a tornadic waterspout, though there are no reports this one moved onshore to become an actual tornado.