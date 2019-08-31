MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A 56-year-old man died after the Jet Ski he was riding on was hit by a boat, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Robert Krysztofowicz was heading north in the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway when a 37-foot Center Console Freeman vessel came up from behind, the sheriff's office said.

The boat, operated by a 35-year-old man, was speeding through a slow wake zone, deputies say. It crashed into the back of the Jet Ski and over top of Krysztofowicz, leading to his death.

It's believed speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

