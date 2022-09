Deputies said this drowning was medical-related and no fowl play is suspected.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man has drowned off Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday to a beach located near the Seabreeze Condos on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach.

The agency said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. Deputies said his death is "medical-related" and "not suspicious."