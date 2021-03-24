x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Man accused of using laser to damage Scientology cameras in Clearwater

Robert Harris told police "he was saying hello to the people of Scientology," according to the arrest report.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber
This photo shows the Flag Super Power Building owned by the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Church states the Super Power Building provides a dedicated center for delivering the Super Power Rundown, a high-level Scientology training course.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a laser at several cameras owned by the Church of Scientology.

Robert Harris was charged with a single count of criminal mischief, online records show. He has since bonded out of jail.

The 76-year-old was caught on camera on Feb. 26 using the laser to flash a total of six cameras at three buildings on Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Street, including the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, according to the arrest report.

Police say those cameras sustained permanent damage to the lenses, costing the church a total of $2,091.46.

A camera later caught Harris getting into a car that was registered to him, the report reads.

Harris reportedly admitted to causing the damage and stated "he was saying hello to the people of Scientology."

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter