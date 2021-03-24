Man accused of using laser to damage Scientology cameras in Clearwater

Robert Harris told police "he was saying hello to the people of Scientology," according to the arrest report.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a laser at several cameras owned by the Church of Scientology.

Robert Harris was charged with a single count of criminal mischief, online records show. He has since bonded out of jail.

The 76-year-old was caught on camera on Feb. 26 using the laser to flash a total of six cameras at three buildings on Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Street, including the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, according to the arrest report.

Police say those cameras sustained permanent damage to the lenses, costing the church a total of $2,091.46.

A camera later caught Harris getting into a car that was registered to him, the report reads.

Harris reportedly admitted to causing the damage and stated "he was saying hello to the people of Scientology."