SEMINOLE, Fla. -- A suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a Waffle House overnight.

Jail records show Seminole man Isaias Garcia, 45, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence involving property damage.

The crash happened around just after 1 a.m. Thursday at the Waffle House restaurant located at 7670 Starkey Road.

Witnesses told Pinellas County deputies Garcia drove the car through the parking lot and ended up crashing it into the north side of the building.

No one inside the restaurant nor the driver was hurt.

