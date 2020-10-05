Police: Man arrested for DUI after nearly hitting pedestrians, bicyclists on recreational path

Tyler Keenan ran from his car after it came to a stop and was taken into custody by officers in the city marina, according to police.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some in Clearwater had quite scare Saturday afternoon as a man drove his car onto a recreational path, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department says Tyler Keenan, 28, drove an SUV on the path that runs alongside Memorial Causeway.

Investigators say he narrowly missed multiple pedestrians and bicyclists while driving on the path.

He ran from his car after it came to a stop and was taken into custody by officers in the city marina, according to police.

Keenan was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.

