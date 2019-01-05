PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was hurt when a man crashed into the back of his sheriff's office SUV.

Deputy Joshua Short, 29, was stopped for traffic just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on 62nd Avenue North just west of 53rd Street North, according to a news release.

Coming up behind him was 30-year-old Ronald Reed Jr., who deputies say hit the back of Short's SUV.

Reed's car left the road, entered a ditch, crossed a driveway and hit a second ditch.

Reed and a 19-year-old passenger, along with Short, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators later found Reed was driving on a revoked license. After a short stay at the hospital, he was arrested for felony driving while license revoked and taken to jail.

