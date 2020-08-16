Man lives in suite at Al Lang Stadium for about 2 weeks, police say

The soccer stadium in downtown St. Petersburg has not been open to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While thousands of fans weren't allowed to watch the Tampa Bay Rowdies as they played at home in late July because of the coronavirus pandemic, there might have been one more guest in the stadium.

Daniel Neja, 39, was arrested Monday, Aug. 10, as police say he somehow got inside Al Lang Stadium and was living in one of its suites.

He reportedly broke in on July 26, only to leave and return several times. The Rowdies played a home game at one point, July 31 against the Charleston Battery.

Neja is accused of breaking into merchandise storage areas and swiping $1,043 worth of clothing. He, too, consumed about $250 worth of drinks from the food storage area, the arrest affidavit reads.

Neja does not have a listed permanent address.

He faces a couple of charges, including resisting an officer without violence during arrest and burglary of an unoccupied building.

