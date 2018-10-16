ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating two deaths in St. Petersburg as homicides.

Officers say they found a man and woman dead in an alley near 14th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

Detectives were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the deaths may have "drug overtones."

Authorities are just beginning their investigation.

If you have any information about the case, please call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from 10News.

