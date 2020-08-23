Man arrested after 7-hour standoff ends peacefully

"Come to my door and I will shoot you," he reportedly texted to police.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater man faces multiple charges after barricading himself in his

apartment for more than seven hours, threatening to shoot his wife and police

officers, the Clearwater Police Department reported.

James Halterman, 46, was charged with threatening communications

or threats of a mass shooting and aggravated assault on a law enforcement

officer after the incident at The Standard apartments, 2690 Drew Street.

Police say Halterman's wife called police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and said her husband had threatened to slit her throat and shoot her. In fear for her life, she ran away from the apartment.

When officers arrived, they say Halterman refused to come out of the apartment as requested. Instead, he barricaded himself inside the apartment with multiple weapons. Police said at times, he pointed those weapons at officers who were outside the apartment.

"Come to my door and I will shoot you," he said at one point in a text to officers, police say.

The SWAT team and the negotiator team responded to the scene. At the same time, residents in nearby apartments were evacuated by officers.

After more than seven and a half hours, police were able to take Halterman into custody around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

"Our SWAT team and negotiator team worked tirelessly through the night to

bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion," said Police Chief Dan

Slaughter said in a news release. "This man pointed guns at our officers multiple times and threatened to kill them and his wife.

"We utilized an abundance of restraint, as team members are taught to do. Our teams are skilled at de-escalation and the preservation of life."

